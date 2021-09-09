O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 85,582 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,582 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial comprises 1.5% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of Ameriprise Financial worth $75,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. TIAA Kaspick LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. TIAA Kaspick LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $271.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.82 and a fifty-two week high of $277.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $259.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.62. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.69.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.94.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.