O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 91,698 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,698 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $34,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3,877.8% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.54. The stock had a trading volume of 536,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,566,402. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.91 and its 200-day moving average is $72.03. The company has a market cap of $142.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Several research analysts have commented on C shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

