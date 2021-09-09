O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for about 0.9% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $45,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,239,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,521,000 after purchasing an additional 44,684 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,635,000 after purchasing an additional 154,065 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,127,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,830,000 after purchasing an additional 94,283 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,459,000 after purchasing an additional 542,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,025,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,038,000 after purchasing an additional 123,584 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHTR stock traded down $11.48 on Thursday, hitting $788.31. 23,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,029. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $760.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $693.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $572.46 and a twelve month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHTR. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $808.57.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

