O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,077,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218,124 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Manulife Financial worth $21,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

Shares of MFC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.60. 118,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,406,100. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.2233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.90%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

