O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,481 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 69,938 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 0.8% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $39,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 18,957 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,755,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $117,110,000 after acquiring an additional 102,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.71. 99,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,918,279. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.30 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.