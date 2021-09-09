Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Investment analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Shares of OSH traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,005,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.05. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $37.41 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.83.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The firm had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,364,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,373,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,288,676.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $2,586,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 994,230 shares of company stock valued at $55,661,017 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 114.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,329,000 after buying an additional 4,046,725 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 48.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,554,000 after buying an additional 2,822,067 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 94.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,285 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth about $59,117,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 27.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,442 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.