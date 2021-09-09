Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) Declares GBX 2.25 Dividend

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

OCI opened at GBX 352.44 ($4.60) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 354.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 328.85. Oakley Capital Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 241.50 ($3.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 370 ($4.83). The firm has a market cap of £629.46 million and a P/E ratio of 7.36.

In other Oakley Capital Investments news, insider David Till purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 359 ($4.69) per share, for a total transaction of £25,130 ($32,832.51).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OCI shares. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Oakley Capital Investments from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 455 ($5.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

