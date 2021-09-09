OAX Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last Week (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One OAX coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000435 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OAX has a market capitalization of $15.52 million and $731,565.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OAX has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OAX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00059959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.35 or 0.00173264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00044299 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX is a coin. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,946,351 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . OAX’s official website is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.