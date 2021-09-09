Observer (OBSR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $744,645.00

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 9th. Observer has a market capitalization of $14.88 million and approximately $744,645.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Observer coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Observer has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00061348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.83 or 0.00165373 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00015058 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00044321 BTC.

Observer Profile

Observer (CRYPTO:OBSR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

