Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) shares were down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.74 and last traded at $11.76. Approximately 1,356 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 998,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.57.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 3.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,445,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,303,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000,000 after purchasing an additional 187,394 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,109,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,147,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,572,000 after acquiring an additional 45,940 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 8.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,028,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,718,000 after acquiring an additional 316,530 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Oceaneering International Company Profile (NYSE:OII)
Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).
