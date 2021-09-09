OceanTech Acquisitions I (NASDAQ:OTECU) Trading Up 2%

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTECU) shares were up 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.34. Approximately 3,163 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 31,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,950,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,010,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,000,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,000,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,010,000.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/similar business combination with one/more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

