ODUWA (OWC) Price Reaches $0.50 on Top Exchanges

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ODUWA has a market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $8,911.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,633.37 or 1.00022441 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00061311 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008252 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00072001 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007355 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001150 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006209 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

