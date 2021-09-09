Oikos Market Capitalization Achieves $2.02 Million (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Oikos coin can now be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Oikos has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oikos has a total market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $5,782.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00067792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00131279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00191969 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,617.94 or 1.00200262 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,348.93 or 0.07198172 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.45 or 0.00849971 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos launched on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 189,061,308 coins and its circulating supply is 179,038,267 coins. The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

