OIN Finance (OIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.83 Million

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. OIN Finance has a market cap of $7.83 million and approximately $191,677.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OIN Finance coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OIN Finance Profile

OIN Finance (OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,308,552 coins. OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

