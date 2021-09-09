OKCash (OK) Hits Market Cap of $2.22 Million

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, OKCash has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. OKCash has a market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $356,632.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,372.96 or 0.99993412 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00057547 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008313 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00072876 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007355 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001100 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002197 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006130 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000148 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 83,189,974 coins. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

