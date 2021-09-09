Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. Okta makes up 1.0% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Okta by 633.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.67.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $266.70. The company had a trading volume of 31,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,629. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.72. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.05 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total value of $756,690.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,316.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 33,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.61, for a total value of $8,991,829.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 210,531 shares of company stock worth $52,605,591. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

