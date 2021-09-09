Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.58 and last traded at $29.58. Approximately 5,902 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 262,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.67.

OLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.11.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Sell-side analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 2.3% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 690,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,781,000 after purchasing an additional 15,784 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 3.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,961,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,357,000 after purchasing an additional 144,456 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the second quarter valued at about $518,000. Bridger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the second quarter valued at about $1,581,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the second quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.