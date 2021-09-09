OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.45.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of OMF opened at $56.22 on Thursday. OneMain has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.56. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.03.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that OneMain will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

In other OneMain news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

