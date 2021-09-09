ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.69-3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.26.

OKE opened at $52.36 on Thursday. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $57.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.25 and a 200-day moving average of $52.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. As a group, analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 263.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. raised their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.27.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

