Only1 (LIKE) Trading 156.3% Higher This Week

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 24.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Only1 coin can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00002096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Only1 has a total market cap of $36.04 million and approximately $8.15 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Only1 has traded 156.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Only1 Profile

Only1 (LIKE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,035,000 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling Only1

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Only1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Only1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

