Ontology (ONT) Price Reaches $1.06 on Exchanges

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Ontology has a market capitalization of $928.91 million and $197.20 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $1.06 or 0.00002271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ontology has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005493 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00051277 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00096479 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00021151 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $197.85 or 0.00423343 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00045455 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000718 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

