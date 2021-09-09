Open Governance Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $67,253.00 (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000933 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Open Governance Token has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. Open Governance Token has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $67,253.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00059959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.35 or 0.00173264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00044299 BTC.

Open Governance Token Profile

Open Governance Token (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

