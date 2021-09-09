Oppenheimer Comments on Moody’s Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Moody’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 6th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $418.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

NYSE:MCO opened at $381.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $378.31 and a 200-day moving average of $339.95. The company has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s has a one year low of $253.17 and a one year high of $388.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In related news, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total transaction of $589,411.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,371,014. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Moody’s by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Moody’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.