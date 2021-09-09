Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.56.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OPCH shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

OPCH opened at $26.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.85 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $28.21.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.92 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $419,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Option Care Health by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 126,412 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Option Care Health by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Option Care Health by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 20,760 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Option Care Health by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.