Opus (OPT) Trading 17.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Opus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Opus has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Opus has a total market capitalization of $143,456.76 and $80.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Opus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00060812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.38 or 0.00174851 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002953 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015106 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00044404 BTC.

Opus Coin Profile

Opus is a coin. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Opus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.