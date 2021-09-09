Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) is O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 957,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 21,745 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.5% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $74,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,127,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,111,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,281,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $370,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,324 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $330,344,000 after purchasing an additional 892,082 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE ORCL traded up $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $90.53. The stock had a trading volume of 341,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,686,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.61. The stock has a market cap of $252.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.04.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.