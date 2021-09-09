Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Plans $0.19 Dividend

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1891 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

MXCHY opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29. Orbia Advance has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orbia Advance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.

