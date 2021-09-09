Orient Walt Price Tops $0.0941 (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Orient Walt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0941 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orient Walt has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orient Walt has a total market cap of $8.75 million and approximately $438,137.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00067904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00131189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.98 or 0.00191913 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,459.08 or 1.00205819 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.60 or 0.07125401 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.81 or 0.00847235 BTC.

About Orient Walt

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

