Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OSCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Shares of NYSE:OSCR traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.60. 2,248,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,311. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92. Oscar Health has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $529.28 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Oscar Health will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner acquired 125,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $1,637,959.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dennis Weaver sold 3,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $52,094.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,426,445 shares of company stock valued at $32,925,353.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Oscar Health by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 3,837.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

