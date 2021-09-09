Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Up 6.1%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) shares shot up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.68 and last traded at $17.51. 24,305 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,125,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OSCR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $529.28 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, bought 1,074,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $13,633,399.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Meghan V. Joyce sold 24,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $412,320.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,426,445 shares of company stock valued at $32,925,353 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at $169,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $329,682,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $10,752,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $1,475,000. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

