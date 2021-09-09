OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Insider Glenn Grindstaff Sells 355 Shares

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total value of $34,577.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,775.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ OSIS traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $96.73. The stock had a trading volume of 98,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.61. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $102.24. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 94,320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 228.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.