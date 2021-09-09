Oxen Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $41.22 million and approximately $155,754.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,683.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,461.28 or 0.07414379 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $664.73 or 0.01423910 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.25 or 0.00394674 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.39 or 0.00127213 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $258.12 or 0.00552926 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $264.78 or 0.00567177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.07 or 0.00351443 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006755 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 55,275,757 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

