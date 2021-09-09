Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.200-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $220 million-$230 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $206.07 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.450-$6.700 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OXM traded up $2.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.12. The stock had a trading volume of 674 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,382. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $37.89 and a one year high of $114.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1,788.00 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.19.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently -92.82%.

OXM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.33.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

