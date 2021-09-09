Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.450-$6.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.Oxford Industries also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.200-$0.300 EPS.

NYSE OXM traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.12. The company had a trading volume of 674 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,382. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.78 and a 200 day moving average of $91.19. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $37.89 and a 1-year high of $114.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,788.00 and a beta of 1.82.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is -92.82%.

Several equities analysts have commented on OXM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.33.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,420 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

