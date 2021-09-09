Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.120-$1.270 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.450-$6.700 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.33.

OXM traded up $2.72 on Thursday, reaching $92.12. 674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,382. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $37.89 and a one year high of $114.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.19. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,788.00 and a beta of 1.82.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is -92.82%.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

