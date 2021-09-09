Oxygen Price Tops $2.29 (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last week, Oxygen has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for approximately $2.29 or 0.00004943 BTC on major exchanges. Oxygen has a market cap of $131.30 million and $3.61 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00010358 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,281,400 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

