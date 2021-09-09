PAC Global (PAC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $359,131.00

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 9th. PAC Global has a market capitalization of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PAC Global has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00039311 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007853 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $507.13 or 0.01091949 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

