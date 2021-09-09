Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.05. Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF shares last traded at $20.97, with a volume of 22,155 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.80.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.