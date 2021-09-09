Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.15

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 23253 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Basin Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 10th.

Get Pacific Basin Shipping alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -264.50 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Pacific Basin Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PCFBY)

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the ownership and international operation of dry bulk ships. It caters to the industrial users, traders, and producers of dry bulk commodities under spot and long-term contracts. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.