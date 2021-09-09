Page Arthur B Purchases 750 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Page Arthur B boosted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Xylem makes up about 1.9% of Page Arthur B’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,205,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,132,000 after purchasing an additional 407,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 150,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XYL traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.69. 1,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,960. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.44. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.95 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,163 shares of company stock worth $11,702,643 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

