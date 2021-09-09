Pamp Network (PAMP) Price Up 24.6% Over Last Week

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Pamp Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pamp Network has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar. Pamp Network has a market cap of $8,565.36 and $53.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00061348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.83 or 0.00165373 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00015058 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00044321 BTC.

About Pamp Network

Pamp Network is a coin. It launched on June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

