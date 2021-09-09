Pancake Bunny Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.03 Million (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. Pancake Bunny has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.55 or 0.00011815 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00060603 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.48 or 0.00177609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Profile

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

