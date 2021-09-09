Panda Yield 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3,186.00 (BBOO)

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Panda Yield has a market cap of $46,459.79 and $3,186.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Panda Yield coin can currently be purchased for $0.0333 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Panda Yield has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00062447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.33 or 0.00175093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015007 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.75 or 0.00737433 BTC.

Panda Yield Coin Profile

Panda Yield (BBOO) is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Panda Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Panda Yield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Panda Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

