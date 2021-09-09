Pangolin (PNG) Price Reaches $1.75 on Major Exchanges

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 10% higher against the dollar. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $37.48 million and approximately $7.18 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can currently be bought for about $1.75 or 0.00003757 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pangolin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00065838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00132756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.86 or 0.00188238 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.80 or 0.07358995 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,791.01 or 1.00248962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.84 or 0.00822378 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.