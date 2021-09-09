Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will report $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Papa John’s International posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Papa John’s International.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PZZA shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

NASDAQ:PZZA traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.92. 4,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,047. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -151.73, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $132.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,323,000 after buying an additional 431,113 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 801,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,031,000 after purchasing an additional 271,547 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 379,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,656,000 after purchasing an additional 233,947 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 119.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 385,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,285,000 after acquiring an additional 209,916 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Papa John’s International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 730,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,743,000 after buying an additional 167,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Read More: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Papa John’s International (PZZA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.