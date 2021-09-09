Papp L Roy & Associates Acquires 2,228 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Papp L Roy & Associates grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for approximately 1.3% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $9,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,018 shares in the company, valued at $264,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.33.

BDX stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $262.75. 33,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,645. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

