Papp L Roy & Associates Acquires 2,873 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up 1.2% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $9,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 50.6% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $144.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,972,288. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.04. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $145,813.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

