Papp L Roy & Associates Acquires 2,950 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Papp L Roy & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 195,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 33,756 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,135,000 after buying an additional 15,651 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 81,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.85. 118,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,341,424. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.23. The firm has a market cap of $65.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

