Papp L Roy & Associates Boosts Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up about 1.5% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 427.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $67.88. 40,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,493,868. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $87.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.42 and its 200-day moving average is $75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.10.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.