Papp L Roy & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,899 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.8% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $14,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $187.06. 203,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,638,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.14 and a 200 day moving average of $181.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.52, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

